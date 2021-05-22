Streaming services More and more Earn by streaming their games or everyday life – millions of people following the content of the streaming service Twitch

Pauli “PaulinPelivideot” Matalamäki live streamed for a month and earned 1,200 euros. Streaming service Twitch is growing at a rapid pace.

Internet has made it possible for anyone to keep their own live broadcast.

The opportunity for real-time streaming, ie live streaming, can be found on the image service Instagram, Facebook and Youtube. For example, finnish influencers have held relaxed chat moments for their viewers on various channels, and in part, live streams have been able to create a sense of presence in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

One who is enthusiastic about live streaming is also known as a tubettaja Pauli Matalamäki.

Paul’s Game Videos channel has more than 120,000 subscribers on Youtube. Initially, Matalamäki, which utilized Youtube’s streaming feature, transferred its streaming operations to the streaming service Twitch.

For a month, Matalamäki was excited to actively stream various games, after which he decided to make video, where he opened the income he received and what it consisted of.

During the month, Matalamäki earned a total of about 1,200 euros and spent 134 hours streaming. Most of the revenue came from orders and donations.

“The video idea came a little by accident. I streamed for a month and then google for information about Twitch’s sources of income, but it wasn’t found. I thought the video would be handy in the long run, however, when people are looking for information about it quite actively. ”

Millions of people are watching the streaming content of the Twitch online service, which focuses on live streaming. Twitchtracker.com according to the spring of 2020, there has been a sharp rise in viewer numbers. Twitch has had an average of nearly three million simultaneous viewers this year.

The corresponding figure in 2019 was about 1.2 million.

Twitch is an online store owned by Amazon that focuses on real-time streaming.

Originally established for video games, the platform has expanded to offer more different content. In streams in the non-gaming IRL category, viewers can even take part in a streaming-time shopping trip.

In Twitch, anyone can set up a channel and start streaming. Large players such as Yle, Elisa and Telia have also created channels focusing on e-sports, ie competitive video gaming.

Video games are being streamed live in the lobby of the Twitch office in San Francisco, USA.

The most popular Finnish channels also focus on game content. In the list of Twitchtracker.com, the most popular is the e-sports media Players.com channel and ElisaViihdeSport holds the second place. Both channels are streamed and explained to thousands of viewers, including CS: GO video game tournaments. This game is also popular on the platforms of individual streamers.

Twitch’s most popular streamers also include people familiar from Youtube, such as Strike and Eeddspeaks.

Game and online community researcher Marko Siitonen The University of Jyväskylä says that content creators have often spread to several different platforms. The same author can live stream once a week, make the best pieces of Youtube video and run an Instagram account at the same time.

Matalamäki also utilizes many platforms. Part of the reason for the transfer of the streaming activity was for him in the Youtube algorithm. The algorithm aggressively recommends user streams to subscribers. Not everyone is interested in them and decides to unsubscribe from the channel.

“There was also a bit of the idea that not all eggs are in the same basket. If something happens to one service, then the other still exists, ”Matalamäki says.

Live streaming According to Siitonen, the rise has long roots.

Even before the current social media, there were people who filmed their lives online in real time. And something in this immediacy interested the viewers.

The same logic, he says, follows the entire reality TV genre.

For example, Big Brother, where people are put to life in a certain place and watch what happens to them. In live broadcasts, something that is not in the script can always happen and happen.

“An extreme example of this is the turnaround rhymes, where the point is precisely that people log in to see that the other is bothering or embarrassing themselves,” Siitonen says.

According to Siitonen, the enthusiasm to watch streams is based on the experience of authenticity and intimacy. For example, on Youtube, videos are edited and written in a completely different way. In a live stream, nothing can be cut out.

“A streamer can go to the bathroom and then people will watch in a minute as the empty chair spins on the screen.”

In addition, there is a background of people’s interest in other people and their lives, which can be seen, for example, in the popularity of biographical literature.

People are interested in how another person thinks and acts. In the case of Twitch, for example, in a video game stream, the viewer can compare the choices made by the streamer in the game with what he himself would have done.

I’ll start as money grows and users increase, money also enters the charts.

According to Matalamäki, about ten Finns are already able to earn a living through Twitch, but the number is growing.

The sources of income for the Stream period mainly consist of four different parts. In addition to free tracking, Twitch also has the option to subscribe to the channel. By paying for a subscription, you can get various benefits for yourself in streams.

“Twitch has different subscription levels, three of which I have come up with so that the spectator game in Wreckfest can get past the queue in the game. I have tried to develop everything nice so that the spectator also benefits from the support,” Matalamäki says.

Twitch also has the ability to make donations, or bits. The bits are Twitch’s own currency that the viewer can buy and distribute to different streamers. One bit corresponds to one centimeter, and by sending the bit you can select, for example, the message to be sent to the streamer. By sending bits, you can open your own badges of merit.

The viewer sees in real time the streamer’s reaction to the donation. According to Matalamäki, donations are given for their goodness and desire to support the streamer.

Twitch, like many other services, has advertisements whose returns to the streamer are weak, according to Matalamäki. The future of income lies in business associations. As the audience grows, companies will also become interested in the visibility offered by the platform

While Twitch is a game-focused platform, corporate collaborations can be anything. According to Matalamäki, spectators are also often such that they do not play anything themselves, but like to watch others play. That’s why a wide variety of companies are interested in Twitch’s visibility.

“I believe that I myself will have the opportunity to make a living through Twitch in the near future,” Matalamäki predicts.