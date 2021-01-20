Streaming services For Netflix, a record number of new subscribers last year, The Crown’s four seasons gained popularity

The company’s stock would skyrocket after the news.

Hit series and the interest rate year boosted Netflix’s streaming service subscriber growth in the fourth quarter.

The company gained 8.5 million new subscribers in October – December, exceeding the total number of subscribers by more than 200 million. In the interest year 2020, Netflix gained a total of 37 million new subscribers, a record number.

Following the announcement, the company’s stock went up on the stock exchange, gaining more than 12 percent.

Netflix’s operating profit for October – December was $ 542 million, or approximately EUR 449 million. This was less than in the same period in 2019, when the company netted a profit of $ 587 million (€ 486 million).

However, net sales rose to $ 6.6 billion (€ 5.5 billion) in October – December. There is an increase in net sales compared to both the third quarter of the year and the result a year ago.

The company by Telling about the British royal family The Crownin the four seasons in particular attracted a large number of spectators, far more than in any previous season. During the four seasons, the late princess, among others, is followed Dianan and the prince Charlesin stormy marriage.

Also another British top class series and received a lot of media attention Bridgerton garnered interest, as did the company’s Christmas film and series offerings, especially for the rest of the year.

The company’s most googled series, in turn, was a documentary series Tiger King, which riveted popularity especially in the spring.