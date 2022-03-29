Streaming services DN: Invented artists take over Spotify playlists in Sweden

The Swedish streaming service is required to find out its connection to the record company behind the artificial artists.

Swedish Musicians Association Musikerförbund demands According to Dagens Nyheter countermeasures that the streaming service Spotify plays millions of songs by invented artists.

DN explained one record company is behind more than five hundred artificial artist names – and has increased its income tenfold in a short time.

According to the study, the company has close ties with the top management of the Swedish Spotify streaming service.

“Real musicians suffer from this” is the leader of the Musikerförbund Jan Granvik says. “A strong brand like Spotify should be trusted.”

He urges Spotify to resolve the ambiguities immediately and in the most transparent way possible.

According to Dagens Nyheter Firefly Entertainment has connections Nick Holmsténiinwho previously served as Spotify’s international music manager and was responsible for playlists.

Neither Firefly Entertainment nor Spotify gave Dagens Nyheter an interview.

In Finland it was fixed recently, a similar issue was noticed when songs by Badenstock record artists were noticed added to the playlists of Spotify users without permission.

HS wrote about it in February.

These were Spotify’s Collaborative Playlists, which can be added to by anyone other than the founder.

In many cases, however, the record company itself does not seem to have directly added music from its artists to the sharing lists, but it would seem to have been bots, or automated computer programs.

CEO of Badenstock Timo Surma-aho acknowledged that one way to increase visibility was to add music from the company’s artists to the sharing lists of other Spotify users, but he denied using the bot services purchased.