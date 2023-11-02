Streaming Services | Disney buys the rest of the streaming service from Hulu

Disney will become the sole owner of Hulu when it buys Comcast’s 33 percent stake in the streaming service for $8.6 billion.

Entertainment giant Disney will also buy the rest of the streaming service from Hulu, the company says in its announcement.

Disney, which already owns the majority of Hulu, says it will buy the 33 percent share of the streaming service owned by the media group Comcast for 8.6 billion dollars, or about 8.1 billion euros.

The deal is scheduled to be completed at the beginning of December.

According to Disney’s press release, the acquisition of Hulu contributes to the goals Disney has set for its streaming services.

Disney currently sells Hulu subscriptions in some of its streaming packages.

Disney became a part owner of Hulu, which was founded in 2007, in 2009. Disney bought the majority of the company in 2019.

Disney publishes its interim report next week. In the previous review in August, the company said that it had lost more than ten million subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service between April and June. Disney said the service’s total number of subscribers at the time was around 146 million.

The majority of Disney’s subscriber losses came in India, which was largely influenced by the fact that the company lost the streaming rights to the games of the Indian cricket major at the beginning of the year.

Last month, Disney’s biggest streaming competitor Netflix, on the other hand, said that in July-September it had increased the number of subscribers by almost 11 percent to 247 million subscribers.

This year, the streaming services have not been able to attract new subscribers with fresh content as before, because in the United States it has practically not been possible to make new series or movies due to strikes by actors and screenwriters. The writers’ strike ended in September, but the actors’ strike is still going on.