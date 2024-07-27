The Ducati event

From 26th to 28th July on the Misano Adriatico circuit, the Ducati invited all his fans to the big party of World Ducati Week. It is a three-day event packed with events on and off the track, including parades, races and meetings with the protagonists of the Borgo Panigale world.

The Race of Champions

The highlight of the event is the twelfth edition of the Race of Champions, which will see 15 Ducati riders compete on the same bike, the new Panigale V4 2025. Below is the starting grid:

1st Row 1. Andrea Iannone 1’35.051 2. Francesco Bagnaia 1’35.091 3. Fabio DiGiannantonio 1’35.287 2nd Row 4. Nicholas Bulega 1’35.293 5. Marc Marquez 1’35.400 6.Marco Bezzecchi 1’35.498 3rd Row 7. Michael Pirro 1’35.520 8. Enea Bastianini 1’35.543 9. Franco Morbidelli 1’35.655 4th Row 10. Jorge Martin 1’35.775 11. Michael Ruben Rinaldi 1’35.778 12. Alex Marquez 1’35.880 5th Row 13. Danilo Petrucci 1’36.550 14. Alvaro Bautista 1’36.695 15. Glenn Irwin 1’37.329

LIVE streaming of the race