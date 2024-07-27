The Ducati event
From 26th to 28th July on the Misano Adriatico circuit, the Ducati invited all his fans to the big party of World Ducati Week. It is a three-day event packed with events on and off the track, including parades, races and meetings with the protagonists of the Borgo Panigale world.
The Race of Champions
The highlight of the event is the twelfth edition of the Race of Champions, which will see 15 Ducati riders compete on the same bike, the new Panigale V4 2025. Below is the starting grid:
|1st Row
|1. Andrea Iannone 1’35.051
|2. Francesco Bagnaia 1’35.091
|3. Fabio DiGiannantonio 1’35.287
|2nd Row
|4. Nicholas Bulega 1’35.293
|5. Marc Marquez 1’35.400
|6.Marco Bezzecchi 1’35.498
|3rd Row
|7. Michael Pirro 1’35.520
|8. Enea Bastianini 1’35.543
|9. Franco Morbidelli 1’35.655
|4th Row
|10. Jorge Martin 1’35.775
|11. Michael Ruben Rinaldi 1’35.778
|12. Alex Marquez 1’35.880
|5th Row
|13. Danilo Petrucci 1’36.550
|14. Alvaro Bautista 1’36.695
|15. Glenn Irwin 1’37.329
LIVE streaming of the race
