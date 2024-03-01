March has finally arrived and, as with every new month, services like NetflixMax, Disney+ and more, have shared the list of series, movies, documentaries and specials that will arrive on their respective platforms starting today. Between original productions, and the arrival of some classics, this looks to be a great month.

Next We present the list of series, movies, documentaries and specials that will be available on various streaming services throughout March 2024. We start with:

Netflix:

Aníkúlápó: The Rise of the Specter – March 1

Blood & Water (S4) – March 1

Food for Phil (S7) – March 1

Furies – March 1

The hallways of the courthouse – March 1

The astronaut – March 1

My name is Loh Kiwan – March 1

You are not alone: ​​The fight against La Manada – March 1

Hot Wheels, maximum speed! – March 4

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda – March 4

The program: Submission, sects and kidnappings – March 5

Full Swing (T2) – March 6

Supersex – March 6

ARA San Juan: The submarine that disappeared – March 7

The sign – March 7

The Gentlemen: The Series – March 7

Damsel – March 8

Young Highnesses (S3) – March 11

Decisive moments: The bomb and the Cold War – March 12

Bandits – March 13

A romantic thief – March 14

Iron Hand – March 15

Chicken Nugget – March 15

The three-body problem – March 21

March 28 – March 23

The queen of tears – March 23

Ronja, the bandit's daughter – March 23

Rest in peace – March 27

The wages of fear – March 29

Disney+:

Death and other mysteries – March 5

Queens of the wild world – March 5

See you in another life – March 6

Extraordinary (S2) – March 5

Snowfall (S6) – March 13

Coppola, the representative – March 15

Life and Beth (S2) – March 20

X-Men 97 – March 20

Sand Land: The Series – March 20

Renegade Nell March 29

Amazon Prime Video:

Checkmate – March 1

Antonia – March 4

Ricky Stanicky: the imposter – March 7

Invincible (S2 part two) – March 14

Road House – March 21

Max:

The regime – March 4

Wonka – March 8

Apple TV+:

Napoleon – March 1

Eugene Levy: The Anti-Traveler – March 8

Palm Royale – March 20

These are all the premieres that will arrive on streaming platforms in March starting today. However, there is always the possibility that the companies' plans will change, adding, delaying or removing some of these series and movies. On related topics, Netflix could increase the price of its subscription. Likewise, the ads have reached Prime Video.

Editor's Note:

This looks to be a pretty interesting month. While I'm not interested in most of these productions, I would like to see Spacemansince it seems to be one of those movies where Adam Sandler has a good direction and script, and not just does cheap comedy.

Via: The list