One of the most interesting news regarding the world of video streaming and gaming was published during the hot summer of 2021, when Netflix confirmed the rumors related to the launch of the streaming video game offer. This does not involve any additional cost for subscribers, demonstrating how for the streaming platform there is the full will to have a greater impact than ever more fierce competition. Currently we have seen how Amazon’s Prime Video has decided to offer in addition to exclusive TV series and films, also a package of live sports events, including some Champions League matches related to the current season 2021-2022.

Amazon Prime Video experiences live streaming sporting events

This is a lucky experiment, which could have a sequel, creating competition with Infinity Mediaset or Dazn and Sky Now Tv. At the same time we have seen how Disney Plus has become one of the reference streaming services, relying on franchises and products high-profile, including Marvel TV series, first-run movies, cartoons and National Geographic documentaries. Precisely for this reason the shot scored by Netflix it should revive the platform that started the revolution in terms of how audiovisuals are used in recent years. Audiovisuals that together with the video game circuit have changed a lot and have had to adapt to a new system of use and request by the public. Today, cloud-based games have become a reality for established companies like Apple, Microsoft and Google, as you don’t need to download anything to start your gaming experience through these exclusive, often additional subscription services like Apple. Arcade, which offers major titles for true video game enthusiasts. Another sector is emerging among gaming enthusiasts, that of electronic sports, better known as eSports.

How Esports works in Europe

Esports are an increasingly consolidated reality for North America, Japan, South Korea and China, but today they are also achieving success in the European market. In particular, games dedicated to the world of motors such as Moto GP and formula one, but also for all the other most popular, popular and followed sports. And it is news of September that concerns the new partnership between Lega Serie A and EA Sports, inherent to the new FIFA 22 game, with 14 teams of the top division exclusively. It does not end here, however, since the name of EA Sports will also appear in the name of the Italian Super Cup starting from the 2023 edition. Fifa 22 will in fact be the official game of the Tim eSerie A, competing with the football game created by Konami. However, it is important to remember that among the 16 teams present for Fifa 22 there will be no companies such as Juventus, Rome and Lazio, given that it was not possible to reach a commercial agreement with these teams, given the many interests of these sports clubs, including the listing. on the stock exchange for the stock market. While the possibility of offering a bookmaker service for eSports is already being experimented, in Italy the critical mass of users still prefers the context of football betting with regard to odds series a relating to the current season of 2021-2022. A championship that after just a few days is showing unpredictable and surprising results, capable of attracting the media attention of true sports and betting enthusiasts.