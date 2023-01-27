Since Crystal Dynamics was sold by Square Enix last year, many had wondered what would be the fate of the franchise of tomb Raider. The good news of all this is that it seems that it already has the support of a million-dollar company, which is why it is already preparing a series of the adventurer for its streaming service.

The sponsoring company is neither more nor less than Amazonwho would be planning an exclusive franchise series to premiere in Prime Video. According to what is reported from the media hollywood reporterthe program will be in charge of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, writer and actress, who starred at the time fleabag Y Crashing.

Besides writing, waller bridge will executive produce the version along with former comedy and drama director, ryan andolinaand the former director of general agreements amanda greenblatt. andoline Y greenblatt They launched their own production company and have a deal with Amazon. Dmitri M Johnson he will also executive produce through his company dj2.

At the moment, nothing has been mentioned by the company itself. Amazon. But it is evident that the matter is going down a path in which the rights to the company were lent or sold. Since a collaboration for a project of this type had been sought for some time, in fact those who had permission lost it for not releasing a film soon.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Editor’s note: With today’s recent video game adaptations, Tomb Raider’s revival on TV might not be so bad. We’ll see what happens when we are presented with the first trailer or image.