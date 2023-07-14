SSix weeks before the official start of broadcasting, the Dyn streaming platform provided further insights into the planned program: In the 2023/2024 season, over 2000 games in the women’s and men’s national leagues in basketball, handball, hockey, table tennis and volleyball are to be broadcast live.

The live program will also be supplemented by editorial formats, which will initially be freely available on the platform and then on Dyn’s social media channels. The formats are “consistently designed for temporally flexible and mobile use on digital devices and in social media”.

In the cross-sport format “Gametime”, athletes from all leagues are to report on their lives “closely, informatively and honestly” for one day. In addition, the first sport-specific formats were announced. “Customers can look forward to more expansions in the coming months,” says Andreas Heyden, Managing Director of Dyn Media.

Fans can promote favorite sport

Interested parties can now book a Dyn subscription online. The broadcaster is offering the annual subscription for EUR 10.50 per month until July 31, after that for the regular price of EUR 12.50. A subscription that can be canceled monthly costs EUR 14.50. Under the motto “Move Your Sports”, fans should be able to promote their favorite sport directly with this contribution, because ten percent of the net subscription revenue is to be passed on directly to the leagues and used there in a targeted manner to promote young people. “The concepts of our partner leagues ensure that the money goes to the right place. In this way, we are also fulfilling our corporate mission of bringing the positive values ​​of sport into society,” says Marcel Wontorra, Head of Operations at Dyn Media.

Dyn is a joint venture between Axel Springer SE and Christian Seiferts, the former boss of the German Football League (DFL). The broadcaster’s declared goal is to increase the popularity of sports other than football in Germany and to promote their long-term development. In addition to the “Move Your Sports” initiative, a central building block will be the “Dyn Media Network”, through which partner associations, leagues, clubs and media partners will be provided with editorial content and game scenes for further processing.