Deloitte consultancy report states that successful companies must develop projects to cover the 3 sectors

In the media and entertainment industry, streams of videosocial networks and games are indicated as the main trends for 2023. According to the report 2023 Media & Entertainment Industry Outlookproduced by the US consulting company Deloitte, the 3 sectors become increasingly intertwined.

“Successful companies are likely to develop strong visions that span these sectors and drive all of their industries forward”, says Deloitte. Here’s the full of the report released on January 19, 2023 (2 MB, in English).

The document recalls that the services of streaming face a difficult time as they seek profit in a business that must find new ways to earn money. That’s because revenue from subscriptions is no longer enough.

Thus, two alternatives are indicated by Delloite: a more lucrative advertising model and game development.

About the ad market, the consultant says that the trend is for platforms to look more and more like cable TV. Now that subscriber growth has slowed, video-on-demand services are introducing advertising.

“Platforms are working to recreate more of cable’s lucrative advertising model on their streaming services. If more advertisers join, the ad revenues could offset subscription prices and content spend.”said.

Delloite further claims that an advertising business “Successful” it requires better ad technology and more user data. This so that the ads “right” be shown to “the right eyes”.

“With so many new ad-supported streaming offerings hitting the market, it could be remarkable in 2023 to see considerable movement and innovation in streaming advertising”he stated.

Delloite’s analysis refers to the new plans that large companies in the on-demand service market are creating for an audience that is more tolerant of advertising and wants to pay less.

Netflix, for example, launched the package Basic with Ads (basic with ads) on October 13th. The service is available in Brazil and in other countries such as Canada, France, United Kingdom and United States. The modality costs BRL 18.90 per month and includes ads before and during the showing of films, series and other catalog content.

Others who developed the same package proposal were Disney +, HBO Max, Hulu and Paramount Plus.

According to Delloite’s report, the streaming should also invest in game development and UGC User Generated Content, user-generated content in free translation). The term is used for content created by consumers and shared online.

“More SVOD companies are expected to [vídeo sob demanda por assinatura] expand their gaming portfolios, whether through intellectual property deals or acquisitions. They should also work to better leverage social media and content creators without having to become social media platforms and UGC providers.”.

SOCIAL NETWORKS

The report on the perspectives of the media and entertainment industry for 2023 indicates two trends for social networks. The 1st one is about how the feeds are becoming more algorithmic in using user interactions and interests to deliver content, ads, and post recommendations.

“Social media is still interactive and content is influenced by the crowd, but it is becoming a more relaxed environment. This could put it in more direct competition with streaming video services.”said.

2nd, people are using social networking platforms to play games. According to the report, younger generations come together to compete, socialize with others and create friendships. Because of this, Deloitte assesses that so-called “social games” are a prototype of the metaverse.

the social games “became a glimpse of how the immersive places that aggregate, embody and monetize our digital behaviors offer an unexplored experience”said.