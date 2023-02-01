Stream on Netflix starting February 1st

“AEIOU- The Fast Alphabet of Love“ is a German romance film. It’s about the unlikely love between a 60-year-old actress (Sophie Rois) and a 17-year-old student (Milan Herms). The film by Nicolette Krebitz demonstrates a lightness “that hardly anyone else in German cinema achieves”.

“Emma’s Luck”. In the film by director Sven Taddicken from 2006, the main actors Jürgen Vogel and Jördis Triebel get closer in the pigsty.

“Girls5eva” combines musical and comedy. Directed by Meredith Scardino, the series is about the girl group of the same name who are looking to make a comeback years after their one-hit-wonder fame.

“Gunther’s Millions”: Shepherd Gunther IV. is probably the richest dog in the world. He once inherited $400 million from a mysterious countess. This shows his extravagant dog life with 27 human employees. In the trailer his involvement in cults, brainwashing and clones are hinted at.

“Kebab Connection” In the 2004 comedy, Fahri Yardim plays the Greek Lefty, who helps his friend Ibo (Denis Moschitto) out of trouble in love and life.

“The middle of the world“ is the film adaptation of the novel by Andreas Steinhöfel.

“Waste Your Youth”: The German film “Waste Your Youth” from 2003 stars Tom Schilling, Robert Stadlober and Jessica Schwarz.

“Happy end”

“Unhurt”

“I Will Be Your Bloom”

“Alfons Zitterbacke: The chaos is back”

“Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa”: Season 1

“change of position”

Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

“Freeridge”

“Make My Day”

Coming to Netflix February 3rd

“True Spirit”: The 16-year-old Australian Jessica Watson wants to be the youngest person to sail around the world alone, non-stop and without help – that’s what the film adaptation of the autobiography “Solo with Pink Lady: Conquering the World at 16” with Teagan Croft as the leading actress is about.

class

“Infiesto”

“stromboli”

“Viking Wolf”

Coming to Netflix February 8th

“Bill Russell: Legend”

“The trade”

Coming to Netflix February 9th

“You – you will love me“: The first part of the fourth season “You” with the charming and dangerous Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) starts on February 9th – but initially only the first part. The 2nd part 2 will be released on March 9, 2023.

“Dear David”

“My Dad The Bounty Hunter”

“Vinland Saga”: New Season 2 episodes

Coming to Netflix February 10th

“10 Days of a Good Man”

“Love To Hate You”

“Your Place Or Mine”

Coming to Netflix on February 11th

Crash Course in Romance

Coming to Netflix on February 13th

“Love Again²”

New to Netflix on Valentine’s Day, February 14th

“Every Time We Fall in Love”

“Perfect Match”

“re:member”

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

“A Sunday Affair”

“A Toda’s Partes”

Coming to Netflix on February 15th

“African Queens: Njinga”

“Full Swing”

“The Law According to Lidia Poët”

“Sem Filtro – #NoFilter”

“La Primera Vez”

“Red Rose”

Coming to Netflix on February 16th

“Aggretsuko”: Season 5

“beneath”

“boss baby”

“Bushwick”

“The Upshaws”: Season 3

“The Womb”

Coming to Netflix on February 17th

“In the Eye of the Wolf”: Season 2

“Palermo Division”

“A Girl and a Cosmonaut”

“unlocked”

Coming to Netflix on February 19th

“Whindersson Nunes: This is not a sermon”

Coming to Netflix February 22nd

“The Murdaugh Murders: A Scandal in the Southern States”

“The Strays”

“Triptych – Three Lives”

Coming to Netflix February 23

“Call Me Chihiro”

“A Girl Named Lay Lay”: Season 2

“Outer Banks”: Season 3

Coming to Netflix February 24th

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”: The 5th season of the documentary accompanies drivers, managers and team owners throughout the Formula 1 season.

Oddballs: The Odd Adventures of James & Max: Season 2

“Who are we running from?”

“We Have A Ghost”

Coming to Netflix February 28th

“Too hot to handle: Germany“: In this reality format, hot singles are sent out into the sun. But don’t touch it, because then the prize money will be reduced. After four US seasons and variants in Latin America and Brazil, a German version will also start on Netflix at the end of February.



Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean Luc Picard

:



Image: dpa



New to Amazon Prime are in February

February 3, 2023: “harlem” (Season 2)

February 10, 2023: “Clarkson’s Farm” (Season 2)

February 17, 2023: “La Cabeza de Joaquin Murrieta” (Season 1)

February 17, 2023: “Star Trek Picard” (Season 3)

February 17, 2023: “Carnival Row” (Season 2)

February 24, 2023: “The Consultant”

Coming to Disney+ February 1st

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: With “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, director Ryan Coogler is reminiscent of actor Chadwick Boseman and expands Marvel’s cinematic universe to include other black superheroes.

“Reservation Dogs”: Season 2, “Cooks in the Wild”: Season 1, “The Prouds: Louder and Sweeter”: Season 2 and “Kingdom of the Arctic Wolf”: Season 1



Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o

:



Image: Reuters



Coming to Disney+ February 3

Ghost Rider

Coming to Disney+ February 8th

“Hitler’s Last Stand”: Season 1

Coming to Disney+ February 10th

“Dug Days: Carl’s Date”

Marvel Studios LEGENDS: Season 2, Episodes 27-29

“North Korea Up Close: The Kim Dynasty”

“LA Confidential”

Coming to Disney+ February 15

“Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War”

“Bleach”: Season 1-16

“Death in the Dorms”: Season 1

Coming to Disney+ February 17

“Knight and Day”

Coming to Disney+ February 22nd

“Death in the Dorms”: Season 1

“Baymax and Mochi”: Season 1

“The A Word”: Season 1-3

“Europe’s Hidden Natural Wonders”: Season 1

Coming to Disney+ February 24th

“bruiser”

“LoveVegas”