Ethere are still large numbers of them: old-school televisions that can do a lot, just nothing smart. There is no other way to explain why there are always new outboards available for modernization, such as sticks or electronics boxes that connect to the Internet and thus open the door to the world of streaming for older devices. We looked at two new representatives of this genus: the IPTV box from Sky and the Streaming Stick 4k from Roku. Roku is a streaming platform, i.e. a company that wants to use its technology to make all conceivable streaming services accessible and to earn money from the marketing of individualized advertising. In America, Roku has long been part of the standard repertoire of smart televisions, in Western Europe the provider is only just beginning to make a name for itself – for example with the Streaming Stick 4k.

The electronic stick is similar to a familiar one, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4k Max, and it works in a similar way. It connects to the television via an overgrown HDMI connector, a USB cable supplies it with power, and a simple remote control navigates through the audiovisual offering. Retailers charge around 60 euros for the Amazon Stick, while the Roku is currently five euros cheaper. The data sheets of the two streamers reveal other features that are closely related. Both can output video at 3840 by 2160 pixels and 60 frames per second, and they can handle all major HDR standards including Dolby Vision.



Old school: The Sky box wants to replace the set-top box.

Image: Sky



The installation of the Roku stick is done quickly: In the first step, he wants to identify his wireless remote control, then establish a WLAN connection to the router, check the resolution of the connected screen, set his default language and work through an account dialog. Roku wants to know who’s looking; however, registration is not associated with any costs. Only those who like can deposit bank or PayPal connections, because Roku can bill the usage fees for streaming services centrally if desired. The range of streaming portals is pretty much complete. Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, the sports portal DAZN, Netflix, Sky Ticket, the media libraries of the broadcasters, YouTube – nothing important is missing, there are also plenty of less important ones.

A clear user interface presents the offer in the form of logo tiles. The technology makes a good impression, everything runs smoothly and without any quirks. A microphone in the remote control that only listens when a button is pressed also supports all common voice control systems.

The box from Sky needs an HDMI cable to be connected, and if the WLAN weakens, it can also suck data via a network cable. The matching remote control, which also has a microphone button for voice control, is comfortable to hold and still offers the good old numeric keypad. You don’t have to pay for the device, you can book it as a rental device with one of Sky’s subscription packages. Apps for all major streaming services can also be found here, but overall the box is more like an old-school TV set-top box.







In addition to all the program offerings in the Sky universe, the channel overview lists all live streams from all public and private channels. And because the Sky box also supports the highest TV resolutions and displays all streams smoothly, it is a useful, universal reception solution. The only people who actually need a satellite dish or cable connection are those who value the quality reserves offered by the higher data rates of traditional transmission paths.