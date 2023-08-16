Although the life of many today is reduced to watching series, movies and videos on the internet, something that attracts a lot of attention is that the television audience is still quite solid, which is why its audience is still there. However, it seems that we are already reaching an era in which the new generations are surpassing those who grew up with TV.

As discussed in a new analysis by Nielsen, in the United States, cable television represents 50% of the users in that region, indicating that this percentage occasionally passes in favor of streaming. So the Netflix proposal that would start in 2009 is finally paying off after convincing the public that this in-demand service is what they need.

That means, that services like Netflix They are already taking over the public that paid for cable TV, to which are added free platforms such as Youtube, a place where there are even users paying the premium membership in order to avoid the ads. And it is that basically in this place people are looking for just what interests them, with the exception of series and movies, which reach other internet sites.

There is even a graph that can be verified:

For now, it’s still not a definitive improvement, but it’s not surprising that perhaps in another decade television as we know it will be extinct, giving way entirely to streaming. But that would also have its consequences, since this medium is becoming more and more like television, a trend that began with exclusive sports matches and even pay-per-view wrestling events.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: It is evident that this streaming thing is on the rise, until another format comes out that comes to dethrone it, so it is a cycle that will never end. At the very least, let humanity have a reboot.