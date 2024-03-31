Streaming | By ordering just five streaming services, you can get an annual bill of 600 euros – HS found out the prices of the services

Top sports are much more expensive to watch than music and movies.

Still more Finns use paid cultural services at home. Music moved from records to streaming years ago, and the same has happened to TV shows, movies and literature.

Individual TV, music or audiobook services can be accessed for a monthly fee of less than ten euros. Since all types of culture have their own services, households still need many different subscriptions, which can easily add up to tens or even more than a hundred euros per month.

In particular, TV services offering top sports are increasing the home's streaming bill.

The most users in Finland are online with free services. Finnpanel's according to the most popular streaming service offering video and TV programs is Yle Areena, and YouTube is used almost as much. Next was MTV Katsomo and fourth was Netflix, which was the most popular exclusively paid streaming service.

Last fall, Netflix was used in 723,000 Finnish households. The next most popular paid TV services were HBO Max and Disney+.

Under Among 45-year-olds, streaming services overtook traditional linear TV channels in popularity already in the spring of 2021. According to the most recent data, 62 percent of viewing in this age group takes place from streaming services and 38 percent from traditional TV channels.

For the entire population, the change has been slower, as linear TV channels are still the most popular with a share of 71 percent.

Among the music services, Spotify is by far the most popular in Finland, with a market share of around 90 percent. In practice, Spotify sells the vast majority of recorded music purchased in Finland, as CDs and vinyl records account for less than ten percent of sales.

Streaming services the activity of use has not been studied much in Finland, but in the United States it has.

Credit company Self Credit investigated the use of streaming services by US consumers in the spring of 2023. According to the results, households had an average of 4.4 paid services and almost a third of the ordered services were unused.

HS collected monthly prices of the most popular streaming services. Only the basic prices with different options announced by the services on their websites were included. Multi-user family packages offered by some and discount campaign prices were not included.

In some services, after a fixed fixed-term contract period, the subscription can automatically continue at a higher monthly price.

Many services have free trials, but there are big differences between them. The most popular TV and movie services do not offer a trial period at all or a maximum of one week. In music services and audiobook services, however, there is a free trial period for a month or even 45 days.

We assembled also examples of prices for streaming selections based on imagined model consumer preferences.

Sports subscriptions from Viaplay and MTV Katsomo take the most money. For example, if you want to follow the ice hockey league and NHL ice hockey, as well as football in the main leagues of England, Italy, Spain and Germany and the football Champions League, you must subscribe to the services of both Viaplay and MTV Katsomo.

If, in addition to this, you also want the most popular TV and music services, i.e. Netflix and Spotify, streaming costs more than a hundred euros per month.

Basic user

Netflix with HD image quality (1080 dpi) and Spotify Premium 23.98 e/month, 287.76 e/year.

TV series fan

Netflix with HD image quality (1080 dpi), HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video 49.95 e/month, 599.40 e/year.

Bench athlete

Viaplay Total and MTV Katsomo+ Sports 87.94 e / month, 1055.28 e / year.

Omnivorous

Netflix with HD image quality (1080 dpi), Discovery+, Spotify Premium, Viaplay Total, Bookbeat 40 h 93.95 e / month, 1127.40 e / year.

Adjustment 31.3. 7:43 a.m.: Apple's streaming service is called Apple TV+, not Apple+, as previously claimed in the story.