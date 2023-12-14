Apple Music is still at odds with the hi-fi world. The Eve Play audio adapter is another attempt to bring the two closer together.

WIf Apple made it easier for manufacturers of hi-fi devices and they were more open to Apple Music, Eve Play wouldn't exist. But in this case the subjunctive costs 150 euros, but you can pass on songs from the iPhone to the hi-fi system via Airplay. The competition is already there. The software of modern preamplifiers or network players is usually prepared in such a way that streaming services such as Spotify, Qobuz or Tidal only have to be activated by their users with log-in data so that the devices can retrieve the audio data from the Internet via the home network to the connected speakers. The smartphone then only works as a remote control.

Apple Music users rarely benefit from this function because the streaming service is integrated into few audio devices. Apple Music can be found in devices from Sonos, HiFi Rose, Eversolo and Fiio, and some car manufacturers offer the service via their on-board systems. But the masses rely on Spotify and Co.