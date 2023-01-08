It is increasingly difficult to follow Liga MX. Either due to the low quality of their matches, the mediocre competition system or the difficult access to their broadcasts. During day 1 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, only one party could be seen through the open television signal. The rest were broadcast through different pay television channels and streaming platforms.
This fact makes it difficult for fans to see the matches of the Mexican first division, which in the medium term could cause interest in the championship to decline. The reality has changed drastically in recent years. And the members of Liga MX have not realized that consumption habits and the market itself have changed.
Liga MX currently has to compete for the audience with other leagues, such as the Premier League or LaLiga, which have a much higher level of sports and entertainment. Instead of the managers of Mexican soccer looking for ways to seduce new fans or keep the ones they already have, it seems that every decision is focused on losing them.
In the first instance, we must talk about the purely sporting: the Mexican tournament has less and less luster and with each season the expectation goes down.
Who was the great signing for the Clausura 2023? Which team brought a great figure to excite their fans and help raise the level of the tournament? What changes did the managers make to encourage the generation and consolidation of young Mexican players?
To this we must add that the competition system rewards mediocrity and punishes excellence. In what other tournament in the world can a team that finished in 12th position in the general table aspire to be champion? Why play 17 days if the only thing that matters is the performance in the league?
What are the incentives that we have as fans to tune in to the games over the weekend?
According to a study carried out by Liga MX, between Mexico and the United States there are about 158 million followers of Mexican soccer. In other words, there is a huge market for the clubs on this circuit and the national team. So why is there so little interest in improving things at the root and offering a better product?
Despite the poor show that is offered week by week, there is still interest in a broad sector of fans to tune in to this product. And it’s getting harder to do it.
Before you could have access to all the Liga MX matches by contracting a single pay television system, now you have to contract different pay television systems at the same time, in addition to different streaming platforms.
This strategy by the clubs and television stations restricts fans’ access to this content and this can have serious consequences in the future. This decision does not take into account the economy of the followers of Liga MX and neither does their access to the internet and televisions or smartphones.
In the end, instead of democratizing access to soccer matches, what this commitment to decentralize broadcasting rights does is drive fans away from the screens.
