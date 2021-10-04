A bill led by the National Assembly will put an end to streaming and IPTV broadcasts. But, an alternative exists.

The future of streaming and IPTV, which are very widespread on French territory, is strongly threatened due to a law which should be adopted very soon by the National Assembly. Piracy will be abolished, and its authors punished, and it will therefore no longer be possible to view channels illegally through these techniques. However, the offensive in question should be limited to dissemination via the web and there will therefore always be a solution to watch sporting events in particular without paying a subscription.

A “system D” solution

The evoked solution, it is viewing through satellite reception. Many demodulator boxes, marketed mainly in the Maghreb countries and which are available for prices varying between 20 and 200 euros, are designed with this in mind. The boxes in question are equipped with a system which decrypts a large majority of French channels, but also foreign ones. Obviously, it is necessary to equip yourself with a satellite dish and the head that goes with it. Then, it will be necessary to orient the device towards the desired bouquet, and if necessary towards that of Astra 19.2 °. Note that in France, many households are already benefiting from this blend.

Of course, the alternative in question is not recommended. And it is always better to refrain from such practices and favor the official subscription to avoid legal worries.

To see also:

>>> Mandanda and Giroud: Deschamps displays his coldness