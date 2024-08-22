Mexico City.- The consumption patterns of Mexicans have changed following the Covid-19 pandemic and they now spend more on internet and streaming services, as well as energy drinks, the National Institute of Statistics (Inegi) said on Thursday.

In its update of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which was applied based on the inflation data released this Thursday, Inegi identified a greater pattern of citizens using internet services due to the new modality of remote work and education, as well as a greater preference for on-demand audiovisual content and music and podcast streaming (Netflix, Spotify, etc.) over CDs and DVDs.

It also noted a higher consumption of online purchases through operators and retailers (such as Amazon and MercadoLibre), while the preference for landline telephone service was affected due to the presence of other communication channels, such as internet calls. It was also determined that spending on energy drinks (which contain stimulant substances) has a greater weight in national consumption, so it was separated from packaged soft drinks and now classified as a new generic.

Inegi carried out an update of the INPC to reflect the economic reality of the country through the consumption of Mexicans, considering technological change and the evolution in the quality of products and prices.

“The basic basket and its weights require some updating, since over time they become less representative of household consumption due to changes in consumer preferences,” explained Susana Cadena, general director of Economic Statistical Chains at Inegi, at a press conference on Thursday. Among other generic items that were disaggregated as new, the following stood out: breast milk and baby food (which was separated from the generic evaporated, condensed and infant formula milk); streaming of movies and music (excluded from the generic musical instruments and audio and video downloads); and cilantro, epazote and parsley (separated from the generic other vegetables and legumes).