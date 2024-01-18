Streaming | Amazon Prime Video is cutting back on its original productions in Africa and the Middle East, which it invested in just a year ago

The streaming service plans to focus on the development of European original productions in the future.

Streaming service Amazon Prime Video will stop making original productions in Africa and the Middle East, they say Variety and Deadline. Instead, the company that produces and distributes films and TV series plans to focus on developing European productions in the future.

In its response to Variety, the company says it plans to stop making original productions in sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa for the time being. However, the company intends to complete the productions that are already underway or have already been agreed upon.

Operations in the areas in question will also continue, but personnel layoffs are known.

Prime Video has strengthened its investments in Africa and the Middle East in recent years. Among other things, it has established its own units in both Nigeria and South Africa, hired new employees and concluded multi-year license agreements.

Africa was the main target of these plans. It had not previously ordered any original production from Arab countries.

Director responsible for original productions in Africa and the Middle East Ned Mitchell told Variety a year ago that the company wanted to make sure “we're telling the stories of entire communities that have never even seen their stories on camera.”

of Variety and, according to Deadline, European director of Prime Video Barry Furlong said in an email to staff that the company now wants to focus its resources on those areas “that have the greatest impact on the company and that contribute to its long-term success”.