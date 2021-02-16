Before moving into the industrial age, there was a time when porn was a cinema of craftsmen. And with human faces. Le Beverley, a Parisian establishment on the edge of the main boulevards, was one of its temples. Unfortunately, it closed its doors on February 23, 2019. La 25eHeure, the streaming site that struggles to put cinemas back at the center of the digital experience, is taking advantage of the second anniversary of this curtain drop to organize an erotic festival -pornographic from Valentine’s Day to International Women’s Day. “This key period between February 14 and March 8 makes sense”, believes its instigator, Pierre-Emmanuel Le Goff, who will invite the former director of the place, Maurice Laroche, to evoke his memories. Each weekend, two new programs – one soft and one hard – including films and debates will be offered. The feasts started with “My name is clitoris”, a documentary on female pleasure directed by Lisa Billuart-Monet and Daphné Leblond, and “Une last time”, the first ethical porn work by Olympe de G., which convinced Brigitte Lahaie to take on the role of a woman in search of pleasure in the twilight of her existence.

to each his choice

For the weeks to come, Pierre-Emmanuel Le Goff is concocting a selection where vintage porn meets its feminist counterpart. Thus we will find both a tribute to Gérard Kikoïne, one of the popes of X made in France, at the turn of the 1970s and 1980s, and the short films directed or produced by the Swede Erika Lust, the one of the pioneers of feminist porn. In this meeting which is meant to be inclusive, some evenings will offer the choice between straight, gay or lesbian porn. Something to satisfy all appetites.