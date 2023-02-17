It seems that ending FromSoftware games in an orthodox way is out of fashion. The joke is to use controls foreign to the design of Dark Souls either bloodborne to demonstrate that they are passable using a mat. But, the question now happens to want to finish Elden Ring without using some kind of command.

the streamer luality decided it was a good idea to end Elden Ring being herself in control. What she did was set up cameras that follow her movement and, in this way, she is now the one trying to get through the game without fear. Obviously, the first steps did not go so well, but with a little practice, habit and adjustments, the positive results are showing in her streams.

The funny thing is that he managed to have a camera also follow the movement of the sword and the use of other resources such as potions and other elements that are key so that the game does not become a kind of impossible mission to finish. It is a commendable effort on the part of luality.

Source: Twitch

We also recommend: Steam users put Elden Ring as the best difficult game of 2022

Larxa is another streamer ending Elden Ring with her voice

Let’s move from motion controls working with a camera to the talk to play exercise. Yes, surely he is very skilled at sending audios by WhatsApp, but how about to finish Elden Ring.

Larxa was given the task of using voice controls to finish Elden Ring. Everything he says makes some funny sense in the medium term. The question is not to fall into madness saying the same thing over and over again, even pronouncing the words correctly to carry out the task.

I’m close to beating Elden Ring using just my voice! Here is Maliketh, this guy nearly broke my spirit 😭

I might beat the final boss tomorrow, wish me luck! pic.twitter.com/Wb70ppWUBh — LARXA🔜😈🦊VTuber (@TheLarxa) February 16, 2023

It looks difficult to play like this, but somehow it was possible. You know, the joke is to program controls, commands, have many cameras and so on. It’s idle work, but someone had to do it.

What do you think of the idea of ​​playing like this? It excites you? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.