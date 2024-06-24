With the release of DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring players are back to their old tricks by playing the game in weird and wonderful ways.

Take Twitch streamer Perrikaryal, who’s already played the game with her mind and is now tackling Shadow of the Erdtree. Yes, you read that right.

Perrikaryal uses a bluetooth, portable EEG reader to analyze patterns of brain activity and, along with an eye-tracker, convert these to inputs. She then thinks about specific actions, which trigger rolls, attacks and the like in game – here’s an explanation clip.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Launch TrailerWatch on YouTube

This has allowed the streamer to complete Elden Ring without using a traditional controller. And now, with the DLC released last Friday, she’s already defeated her second major boss.

WE DID IT AGAIN Shadow of the Erdtree, SECOND boss, Renalla, DEFEATED with mind control, and ZERO HANDS. Absolutely INSANE Let’s gooooooooooo If you have any questions, look at the full VOD below – I do set-up, training, and troubleshooting all LIVE pic.twitter.com/H0UpxUj8hz — Perri (@perrikaryal) June 23, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Another streamer is back on the base game, but every dodge roll in the game is performed with an actual roll in real life.

GoodGameEthan began this run five months ago, playing the game with a controller until the time comes to dodge and he barrel rolls across a mat. So far he’s up to Maliketh, but he aims to play the DLC this way too.

“I tried really hard to beat the game before the DLC but my knees gave out on me after two hours fighting Godfrey this morning,” he said in a comment on reddit. “Will try to beat the game before I tackle the DLC.”



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings

Lastly, streamer itzCBD has completed the entire base game from NG to NG+7 without dying a single time and without leveling up at all.

That’s eight full playthroughs of the game with the same Wretch class character remaining at level one.

I just became the first person to beat Elden Ring from NG to NG+7 without dying a single time…at LEVEL 1 Eight full playthroughs in a row on the same character, starting as the Wretch class, never leveling up, and never dying. We got this just in time for Shadow of the Erdtree pic.twitter.com/Mx2FvjU5gh — itzCBD (@itz_CBD) June 20, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

It’s a hugely impressive feat, and along with others shows just how accomplished Elden Ring players have become after beating the base game with dance pads, bananas, and more.

Still, Shadow of the Erdtree bumps up the difficulty of the game, which – along with performance issues – has resulted in a Mixed response on Steam from unhappy players.

Miyazaki himself said in an interview that turning down the game’s difficulty would “break the game itself,” while publisher Bandai Namco suggested over the weekend players focus on leveling up their Scadutree Blessings. Luckily, we’ve got a guide on where to find them.