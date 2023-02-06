Yes ok Hogwarts Legacy is only a few days away, and the reviews of the game make it clear that a quality product awaits us, the controversies about this title are still active. Due to her controversial views on the transgender and LGBT + community, JK Rowling, author of Harry Potter, has caused part of the fans of this work to be against the new Avalanche Software title. Now, The protests have been joined by several streamers, who have now singled out Twitch for their actions.

As part of the Hogwarts Legacy advertising campaign, Twitch has announcements about the game. However, several streamers have not appreciated being used to promote a product they do not support. In this way, some people, like Veronica ‘Nikatine’ Ripley, They have called for a boycott against this platform, something that other streamers have supported. This was what Erin Reed, who has joined this measure, commented:

“If you stream on Twitch, please consider logging out and pausing while the Hogwarts Legacy ads are running. It means a lot for solidarity as attacks on the community are at an all time high. As a content creator, I know this won’t be possible for everyone, so please consider other ways you can make a statement.”

If you stream on twitch, please consider signing off on this and pausing while Hogwarts Legacy ads are running. It would mean a lot to solidarity as attacks on the community are at an all time high. https://t.co/Hsp9uCMVkQ —Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) February 5, 2023

Thus, some streamers have chosen to remove commercials from their broadcasts, while others have decided stop completely until the advertising campaign for the game comes to an end.

Let’s remember that the boycott originated because, despite not being involved in the creation of the game, JK Rowling would still generate income from the success of Hogwarts Legacy. Considering that we are days away from the release of this title, we will soon know if these measures had the desired result, or if only the vocal minority was against it.

Hogwarts Legacy Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10. On related topics, you can check our review of the game here.

Editor’s Note:

It is quite a complicated situation. While it’s true that the developers have already been paid, if the boycott is successful, Avalanche Software employees would not get any bonuses, and the game’s failure could have major negative repercussions for all employees.

Via: Veronica ‘Nikatine’ Ripley