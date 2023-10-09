













Streamers are worried because Twitch's Spanish audience is falling









That is something that one of them, Cristina López Pérez, alias Cristinini, has brought up. In a recent broadcast she said ‘Let’s go down, hitting each other brutally’. For some that would happen sooner or later; In the time of COVID-19 everything was on the rise.

During the pandemic, there were many who watched Twitch streams from home to kill time and avoided going out.

But the worst of the disease is over and everything has returned to normal. According to Cristinini ‘We have all been burned a lot in Spain, I think the viewer has also burned us’.

She thinks that the popularization of Latin creatives has harmed Spaniards, and speaks of numbers with a downward trend.

For example, he says that on Twitch there were streamers who had around 100 thousand viewers and now they have fallen to 30 thousand or less. But there are those who think differently and that what happens is the result of the poor quality of the content.

There are many who only publish reaction videos or who copy ideas from others without trying to contribute anything new. That is something that ends up tiring the public, since the ‘formulas’ end up repeating themselves too much.

For Cristinini, several creatives and influencers have caused the public to become fed up with Twitch, and he points out that what the Spaniards did was imitated by Latin Americans.

The comments from this streamer have generated debate among content creators and viewers.

Some say that watching 10 and 20 minute videos is not the same as someone playing the same game for hours and hours. Or they again bring up the issue of lack of time.

