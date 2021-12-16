After a short delay, the new map of Call of Duty: Warzone is finally here. Instead of getting excited, the community has been extremely dissatisfied with Boiler to the point that several streamers and content creators have decided to completely abandon this battle royale, and instead, they will be focusing on other similar games.

One of them is Jack “Courage” Dunlop, streamer from CoD and co-owner of the team 100 Thieves. Via Twitter and the video that we share here above, the streamer explained that he decided to uninstall Warzone “In favor of their mental health.” However, others accuse him of quitting the game just when the new anti-cheat system came out, Ricochet.

Another of these streamers is NICKMERCS, who has also left Warzone back due to cheats and this game’s new map didn’t help it stay. East streamer will not leave Warzone completely, but he did say that he will be giving you less coverage since now he will also focus on Apex Legends.

As I said before, the community is not happy with this map since, in addition to the previously mentioned problems, it also debuted with a huge number of technical problems, which are present both in the past and in the current generation of consoles.

Editor’s note: The truth is that, beyond the bugs, the structure of this new map is also terrible. There are more campers than ever, and having to climb valleys all the time definitely doesn’t help as there are almost always people waiting at the top ready to shoot you as you climb.

Via: DLBTAP