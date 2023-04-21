













Streamers and influencers will now be investigated by authorities

At the moment, Spain has a National Content Surveillance Center and launched a new General Law on Audiovisual Communication. The body and the new standard will allow the Spanish authorities to be able to demand that streamers provide their data through the State Registry of Audiovisual Communication Service Providers.

This law will reach them by their nationality, which means that it does not matter if they reside in Spain or not, In the same way they will have to register. By doing this, your content will fall under the regulations of the authorities.

In principle, It seems that the new law focuses on regulating social issues, ranging from monitoring advertising —for example, you want to prevent junk food from being advertised— to the quality of the contentIn other words, that it is healthy and does not invite or maintain violent or hateful behavior towards others.

Source: Ibai Llanos

Other reasons behind the new law for streamers

In addition to keeping aggressive behaviors at bay that can arise from certain content, It seems that Spain seeks to improve the professionalization of streamers. With the implementation of the new law, the authorities will be able to help enhance the goals of digital content creators.

However, statements regarding the voice of the streamers have not yet been heard. Let’s see what kind of mechanisms are implemented and how much they favor content creators in their work.

Those who will have to register in principle are streamers, vloggers and influencers.

