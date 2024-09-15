The streamer recently took part in a FaZe Clan video which copies the series “Hot Ones” that interviews famous people while forcing them to eat increasingly spicier chicken wings.

Valkyrie – stage name of Rachell Marie Hofstetter – is a famous streamer. As a figure known to a large young audience, the content creator was invited to make a cameo in the Minecraft Movies . Despite presumably having spent little time on set, Valkyrae came away with a clear opinion: Jason Momoa He did not behave properly with the crew during the shooting.

Valkyrae’s words about Jason Momoa

One of the questions asked to Valkyrae was “what is the worst experience with a celebrity or streamer“. The content creator’s response involved Jason Moma, as mentioned.

Valkyrae saidin translation: “I have a cameo in the Minecraft movie. My answer is Jason Momoa. I saw him mistreat some of the crew members and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a really intense and emotional scene and maybe he was still in character, I don’t know. I was surprised by how he treated some of the crew members.”

“He was very angry with them because they weren’t doing something right in setting up the shot and everything. He was angry, very angry, and he was yelling. I thought, ‘This is not a good working environment, I would not be happy working in these conditions.'”

Obviously we don’t have a complete vision of the situation and it’s possible that the actor’s reaction was an isolated case, but it’s clearly not a positive backstory for the Minecraft movie, which is already not attracting the sympathy of fans.

Speaking of video games, we would like to point out Reforj: a new game that challenges Minecraft, created by one of the Minecraft teams.