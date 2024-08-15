A few days ago a streamer known as Norme He set himself a personal challenge, and that is to stay awake for the longest time on air, a challenge that he managed to overcome by counting a total of 11 days until he broke the record set by someone else in the Guinness Book of Records. This resulted in him going to sleep for more than 38 hours straight, but that has not helped him compensate for his tiredness, and the side effects have not been long in coming on his body, which apparently remains exhausted.

Although he achieved his goal, the consequences have been devastating for his health. During his challenge, Norme He was visited by police and emergency services concerned about his welfare, and his broadcasts on Twitch and YouTube were cancelled due to the dangerous message they conveyed.

In a recent post on “X”, the streamer reported that his skin began to peel off after waking up, a clear indication that his body has not yet recovered from the extreme stress he was subjected to. Although he was treated in the emergency room and later returned home, Norme He admits that the challenge is costing him more than he expected.

GOOD NEWS ‼️

IM BACK FROM HOSPITAL🎀💅 AND IM GOING TO SURVIVEEEE 🔥🔥🔥🔥

the GOOO pic.twitter.com/BTD8Op5tnN — NORME (@NormeNorme) August 15, 2024

Fortunately, he released an update in which he mentions that he has returned from the hospital, noting that he is going to “survive.” So fans of the content creator can rest easy.

Via: Twitter