Previously, and before the brawl began, Twitch content creators Kai Cenat and Fanum revealed that they had these systems in addition to a large stack of gift cards.

Each of the cards was for $100 dollars (MX$1,707.85), which was quite attractive. The video was recorded in a vehicle and when they got out of it there was already a crowd eager to get a PS5 or card.

The objective of making this campaign viral ended up being accomplished, but Cenat and Fanum did not handle things well.

The idea was to hold a raffle at 4:00 pm, but an hour before the park was already full of people looking for gifts.

The New York police had to intervene, although since 1:30 pm they were aware of this meeting to give away PS5s and cards. At 3:00 pm is when the meeting went viral.

Then, the violence appeared and the forces of order had to intervene. Cenat and other people ended up arrested.

This streamer could face charges including incitement to riot and unlawful assembly. New York police arrested at least 65 people.

Among those arrested, 30 of them are young. Many civilians and police officers ended up in the hospital after what happened.

It is sad that an initiative to give away PS5 and cards ended in a brawl, where there was even one injured by fireworks.

There are also reports of people ending up with fractures. The video that accompanies this note allows us to appreciate the gathered crowd, which gives an idea of ​​how bad all this went.

