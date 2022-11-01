Sometimes fans of certain franchises take their taste to unimaginable levels, this has been seen with video games made by them and even unofficial costumes that seem the most genuine. And now, a fan of the franchise Yu-Gi-Oh! has taken monster dueling to a new level, something fans of the animated version have wanted to see for years.

French user, SuperZouloux has created one of the most impressive card game gimmicks to date, with a game pad and camera setup that, thanks to augmented reality technology, can stream 3D versions of your monsters as you play cards. This is very similar to the projections seen in the anime.

It is worth mentioning that the user had to learn to develop in the Unreal Engine in order to program and animate the monsters. Also dive into the Arduino scene to be able to assemble the required hardware. As well as learning how NFC worked and how he could use it so that when he placed the cards in his box the required actions were triggered.

This mentions the user regarding the project:

Fortunately, I managed to surround myself with passionate and competent people who managed to pass on their experience to me by accompanying me on this journey that was plagued with obstacles. I doubted all the time, but above all I learned. I learned that even in a project that I wanted to do alone, it was important to surround yourself. Alone we go faster, in a group we go further, this maxim has never resonated with me as much as during this project.

Here is the video showing the process:

Remember that Yu-Gi-Oh! continues to release new cards, both in video games and in physical format.

Via: Kotaku

Publisher’s note: Undoubtedly, the most fans of this card game will be excited, as many dreamed of seeing the monsters take these forms and see them use their movements.