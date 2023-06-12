After tennis elbow comes the streamer groovei.e. a furrow left by gaming headphones on the head of many streamers who spend hours and hours live. The topic hit the headlines after the streamer Curtoss, after shaving during a live stream, a gesture made in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, unwillingly discovered that he had a deep furrow on his head, dug by the prolonged use of headphones.

His reaction it was a real baffling and attracted the attention of gamers and streamers, who began to fear suffering from the same problem. It turned out that the streamer groove is more common than you think and that similar cases had already emerged in the past.

Curtoss: “Guys, I have a groove right here! This is where my headphones go! I have a damn headphones groove on my head! What the hell? I always thought it was just my hair!”

As already mentioned, Curtoss is in good company. Two years ago, a video was released showing how top streamer Nickmercs has a similar groove on his skull.

The issue has been raised on Reddit on several occasions, with a thread that dates back five years.

In reality, it seems that headphones are unlikely to deform a person’s head, given that to succeed they would have to weigh around 134 kg. Therefore the furrows shown should be due to the deformation of the soft tissue, certainly not of the bone. Furthermore, they should be eliminated with some massage and with prolonged breaks from the use of headphones.