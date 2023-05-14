













Yes, that was what he implied with his words. It all started by talking about how content generators can gain or lose followers, and what it costs them to grow; she had an idea of ​​the subject.

Asmongold noted that he could tell the reason why some talented streamers on Twitch had low viewers. Obviously, they asked him to clarify that point, and he was reluctant to explain it.

Especially since he thought it would look rude. In the end, he agreed and said that it all depends if someone is ‘ugly’ either ‘fat’people won’t want to watch your streams, especially if you’re a woman and it didn’t matter that you were funny.

It should be noted that he touched on other topics as to why streamers don’t stand out on Twitch. Among them, many viewers think that one content generator is better than another just because it has more followers.

He still recommended any streamer to be more visible outside of this video service. That is, they have a presence outside of this platform, and that will help them stand out more compared to those who are 100% focused.

Asmongold began with his transmissions about world of warcraft through Twitch in 2014 but had a presence on YouTube before.

This is how he began to specialize in giving advice to players to progress in this MMORPG. As he gained more followers, he began to branch out and touch other topics.

It is in this way that he ended up talking about what we mentioned before, and as expected, it generated a lot of controversy.

On social networks, some agree with Asmongold’s comments, but others are against it and blame him for not being attractive enough to have all the followers he has.

He currently has more than 3.4 million on his channel. It seems that he is aware of the enormous amount of comments that his statements generated. It is evident that his opinion echoed throughout the medium and social networks.

