The person in question is in custody by the Japanese authorities at the request of studies from the country of the Rising Sun.

All because it showed how he played various titles and revealed everything that happened; even the same spoilers.

It is in this way that he shared a lot of what happens in a particular video game, Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embracea visual novel or visual novel based on the universe of the franchise Steins;Gate.

The problem is that these types of titles owe a lot to their history and sharing it ruins any surprise for the players.

This person even revealed one of the endings. But there was another factor that required the police to act against him.

What happens is that each video of a video game recorded by this youtuber was monetized. So he earned income without paying the owners of the titles he played.

So the companies had a reason to move against him. But he not only uploaded videos of videogames but also anime, as is the case with SPY x FAMILYby Wit Studio and CloverWorks.

To these recordings he added subtitles and even narration to attract more attention from the audience.

What company is the one that launched the main lawsuit against this content generator? Well, none other than Kadokawa, who owns the rights to Steins;Gate and many other series.

This person had been doing this activity since 2019. The video in question that led to his arrest lasts one hour and is of the Jikkyō Play (Let’s Play) type. Both Nitroplus and Kadokawa have guidelines for handling this type of content.

The arrest of this person was in the city of Nagoya, although at that time he was only suspected of violating reserved rights.

According to the CODA (Content Distribution Association Overseas) it is the first arrest in Japan for uploading a recording of a video game to YouTube.

So this case would set a precedent in this nation. Software companies have various content guidelines for their titles.

So this case would set a precedent in this nation. Software companies have various content guidelines for their titles.