













Streamer recommends you stop watching videos if you can't afford to pay $70 for video games

as you read it, asmongoldthe famous streamer, said that you should stop watching videos at 3 in the morning and reorganize your life, because he went through a similar situation and the solution was more than obvious, at least in his case.

He emphasized that if you live in a first world country, paying for a $70 video game shouldn’t be one of your problems. This is a question that many people are sure not going to like, especially those who live outside of a United States nation, even if it doesn’t speak to them directly.

On the other hand, it must be admitted that this price increase is felt more in countries like Mexico, because the value of these items rose even more. So, every day it is more difficult for a certain group of players to buy at launch prices.

Is the streamer right about the $70 games thing?

asmongold says something very clear: if you can’t afford to buy a video game for 70 dollars, living in a first world country means you have a problem and your priority should be to stop playing games, watch videos and put your life in order.

It is not a lie that there are people who put leisure over responsibilities and who forget what is important. This also happens for all sorts of reasons and must be dealt with.

Also, let's not lose sight of the fact that the social situation of each individual must be considered, such as having a family with children or even carrying out studies. The best thing to do to avoid paying so much for a launch title is to wait for some sale that should happen any minute.