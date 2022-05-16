During the final held on Thursday 12 May in the Red Bull Gaming Zone, the title of creator of the future went to Valeria “Wenkis” Barbaresi, who won the contest organized by Red Bull and Melagoodo Crew in the Stream If You Can format. On May 12th the audience and the conductor GabboDSQ, together with the special guests Dread and Delux of the Melagoodo Crew, elected Stream If You Can’s winning streamer. Wenkis is a Roman streamer born in ’96, who has managed over the months to be the most voted by the public. The three finalists challenged each other in 20 minutes of stream each, each playing on well-known and appreciated titles such as Valorant, MotoGP

22 and Elden Ringbut the performance of Wenkis, which he chose to test himself on Valorant, got the better of the other participants. In fact, GabboDSQ also favorably evaluated the streamer’s set of tests and results, officially crowning her as the winner of Stream If You Can. “I didn’t expect this victory”, commented Valeria “Wenkis” Barbaresi. “I have to thank my community who supported me with immense affection throughout the competition. I didn’t participate with the aim of winning, I just wanted to share my passion with as many people as possible and obviously this impressed the spectators” .