Skin cancer for it American streamer Ninja. The diagnosis was revealed by the 32-year-old himself, known on Youtube and Twitch for playing the video game Fortnite live and followed by around 19 million followers.

Tyler Bevins, that's his name, He recently told fans that he had a mole removed from the sole of his foot, which later turned out to be a melanoma. The streamer then took theopportunity to send a message about prevention to the many followersinviting them to carry out regular skin checks.

“A few weeks ago I went to a dermatologist for an annual skin check. There was a mole on the sole of my foot that they wanted to remove just as a precaution which turned out to be a melanoma,” he explained, stating that doctors “are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages”. Next to the removed mole, she said again, “another dark spot appeared, so they did a biopsy and removed a larger area around the melanoma.” The streamer, who they say “a bit in shock”, therefore wait for a response. “I'm grateful to have some hope for spotting it early, but please take this as a public service announcement to get your skin checked,” Ninja added.