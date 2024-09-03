But someone focused on the “walking”, perhaps the part that many players don’t particularly pay attention to, and wondered How many steps are needed to get from one corner to another? of the Skyrim map. We literally mean walking, in real life.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is many things. A role-playing game full of options to customize your character. A fantasy adventure based on dragons, magic and strange covens in which you can become the leader of a magical academy without knowing how to use magic. Above all, however, it is a game set in a large world in which you can walk for a long time, finding quests, dungeons and new encounters.

The Skyrim Player’s Quest

As you can see in a speeded up video below, the content creator ShakeMistake he started walking from Riften to Solitude, two cities very far from each other, the most distant to be precise. He didn’t do it by tilting the controller stick or pressing a key on the keyboard. He did it by walking in front of his gaming station with the help of the Stepl app, which transforms a step taken into the moving reality of the character.

In total there are 14,052 services steps to walk from one corner of Skyrim to another. The funniest part is that the content creator even asked his fans if they really wanted to see him do something like that, since it would probably take hours. The answer was clearly yes, and in total it took just over two hours.

It should also be noted that ShakeMistake turned off enemy AIso that they wouldn’t attack him during the journey. What’s the point of this challenge? Nothing, of course, other than to create content and allow you to see exactly how many steps and how much time are needed.

Finally, we leave you with a video that shows the enormous progress made by Skyblivion, the remake of Oblivion made with the Skyrim engine.