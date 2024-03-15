We are just one week away from the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2, the long-awaited sequel from Capcom. However, it seems that someone already has the game in their hands, and instead of playing privately to avoid problems, opted to stream, giving us a look at the first hours of the game.

Recently, the user known as JustIchor made a stream of just over four hours, where he gives us an extensive look at Dragon's Dogma 2. Here we can see a little more about the character creator, the first missions, exploration, combat, mission structure, the mapand many more sections that Capcom surely wanted the public to experience for the first time until next week.

Although at the moment we only know about JustIchor, it is likely that more people already have Dragon's Dogma 2 in your hands, which means that leaks of the game will invade social media in the coming days. For its part, it seems that Capcom has not taken action on the matter yet, since the stream of the title still available on Twitch.

Let us remember that Dragon's Dogma 2 will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 21, 2024. On related topics, the demo of this game is now available. Likewise, here you can check out the new trailer for this title.

Editor's Note:

It's incredible that a stream like this is available right now. We're not talking about a couple of images or a trailer, but about the entire game. Although it seems that JustIchor did not have a large audience when playing, this could well change in the future, and this is when Capcom will probably take action on the matter.

Via: JustIchor