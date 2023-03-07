Today the sale of digital goods has not grown in a very positive way, and it is that both the implementation of blockchain as well as the NFTs They are selling for millions of dollars. And while there are people who are against this type of market, there are some others who think that it is a very good idea, so they are already investing in virtual objects.

The streamer known as Dr Disrespect rHe recently founded the developer Midnight Society, which is working on a shooter. PvP called deaddrop. This will make use of NFTs, and players can purchase the ‘Founders Pass’ which grants them a unique skin. The user shared his excitement about how he thinks they could use the NFTs and called critics “brain dead.”

This was what he said:

Imagine trying to ‘extract’ with an item you discovered worth $100,000 on the chain. Think about entertainment value as a viewer let alone player. A new pvp experience is upon us… —Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) March 5, 2023

The concept of digital collectibles in an online game is very exciting to me. Especially a type of extraction game. People saying scam and ‘ugh’ are just brain dead headline followers. The same people who spend a ton on skins for an annual release game. The same skins that everyone has too.

For now, it is not confirmed when the game will be released.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I do not know why many are still determined to try to implement the issues of blockchain other details, if in the end this market is in decline, something that has already been demonstrated. We’ll see how the streamer fares.