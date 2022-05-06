May 5 in Mexico commemorates the Battle of Puebla, but it is not a public holiday. The opposite is the case in the United States, where the Latino community does celebrate it. It’s why an streamer from Call of Duty: Warzone decided to celebrate it with mariachis and everything.

It is rexzilla either Rexa content generator focused on Facebook, who hired a complete band of this typical Mexican music. His members appear behind him as he plays.

Every time he manages to win in this game of Activision the classic melodies of these artists sound. It’s something you can appreciate. the video accompanying this note.

Rex It’s one of the streamers most popular of FacebookGaming, which has more than 103 thousand followers, in addition to averaging thousands of viewers at the same time. This content generator usually specializes in playing Call of Duty: Warzoneat which he is quite good.

That explains why the mariachi music plays every so often in the video when he wins a game in Call of Duty: Warzone. As disclosed by Rex hired this band for the six hours that the transmission lasted.

In order to see and hear the musicians, he installed a system of two cameras that focused both on them and on him. It is certainly a curious occurrence on the part of this streamer and of course it caught the attention of the audience.

Call of Duty: Warzone with mariachi music

It seems that the mariachi band was not there the entire time that he played. Rex in Call of Duty: Warzonebut it still greatly entertained those who watched the broadcast.

This is one of the most original ways to celebrate May 5. As we mentioned before in Mexico it is only a commemoration of an important battle against France governed by Napoleon III. But in the United States they see it a little differently.

It is a day to celebrate Mexicanness in states such as California, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. The celebration has had such a stir that some Americans think that May 5 is when Mexico celebrates its independence.

But that is completely wrong, since that is in September. In any case, a simple clarification resolves this confusion. Let’s see what other occurrences it has Rex on your broadcasts.

