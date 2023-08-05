Kai Cenata streamer with over 6 million Twitch subscribers, yesterday hosted an event with YouTube star Fanum in New York’s Union Square, where he promised to meet his fans live and give away 300 PS5. The result was disastrous: thousands of people gathered in the square and the situation soon degenerated giving life to chaos and riots.

The event was scheduled for 4pm local yesterday, Friday 4th August 2023 and was announced at 1pm in a Twitter post / X, which has now been cancelled. In the same way, Cenat’s live IRL replay on the spot is no longer available.

By Cenat’s arrival in Union Square the square had already filled with over 2,000 peoplebetween those eager to meet their idol and those hoping to get their hands on a PS5, with the police already deployed and ready to intervene in case of problems.

According to what was reported by the BBC and as can be seen in various footage recorded by those present, the situation soon escalated, with people being seen throwing fireworks, toppling barricades, climbing cars and subway entrances , hold building site tools e throwing bottles at law enforcement.

In short, a real case, so much so that the New York Police Department has declared the “level 4” of mobilization, which means that they have been employed over 1,000 police officers on the scene.