Kai Cenata streamer with over 6 million Twitch subscribers, yesterday hosted an event with YouTube star Fanum in New York’s Union Square, where he promised to meet his fans live and give away 300 PS5. The result was disastrous: thousands of people gathered in the square and the situation soon degenerated giving life to chaos and riots.
The event was scheduled for 4pm local yesterday, Friday 4th August 2023 and was announced at 1pm in a Twitter post / X, which has now been cancelled. In the same way, Cenat’s live IRL replay on the spot is no longer available.
By Cenat’s arrival in Union Square the square had already filled with over 2,000 peoplebetween those eager to meet their idol and those hoping to get their hands on a PS5, with the police already deployed and ready to intervene in case of problems.
According to what was reported by the BBC and as can be seen in various footage recorded by those present, the situation soon escalated, with people being seen throwing fireworks, toppling barricades, climbing cars and subway entrances , hold building site tools e throwing bottles at law enforcement.
In short, a real case, so much so that the New York Police Department has declared the “level 4” of mobilization, which means that they have been employed over 1,000 police officers on the scene.
Kai Cenat could be charged with inciting a riot
At around 5:00pm, after law enforcement managed to disperse the crowd, Kai Cenat has been taken into custody along with some rioters. According to CBS, the streamer did not have a permit to organize the event and therefore could be charged with inciting a riot, as confirmed by officer Jeffrey Maddrey.
“We’ve come across things like this before, but never at this level of danger, where young people wouldn’t listen to our commands,” Maddrey said.
“There were people who went around with shovels, axes and other mason’s tools. Also, some individuals lit fireworks. They would throw them at the police and throw them at each other.”
