Who wouldn’t want to make money sleeping? Good: the streamers began to take advantage of this practice in Twitch, hand in hand with the “sleep stream”, a trend that is gaining more and more followers and it can earn them thousands of dollars.

Among the so-called “dream streamers” of the Amazon platform is one known as Asian Andy.

This 26-year-old from Los Angeles made $ 16,000 in just one night on his Twitch livestream, though apparently in the video he later posted on YouTube he didn’t get much sleep in the process.

Like many other influencers, Andy set up text-to-speech recognition for live streaming, meaning music was played with each donation and messages were read out loud, without the need to engage with the audience like a regular Twitch broadcast.

Even many viewers used their messages to have the intelligent voice assistant Alexa turn the music to maximum volume, imitate the barking of a dog or sound its alarm clock. All the necessary resources to prevent you from falling asleep, yes, while the donations arrived.

A running theme on a live broadcast, last August, August was viewers telling Andy that someone was at the window, prompting overreactions.

Andy himself was surprised by the generosity of his viewers. “Thank you very much,” he said at the end of his Twitch livestream, which he later posted on YouTube. And I add: “I used to drive Uber for $ 16 an hour,” as published by the Bussines Insider site.

Andy, who is known for his goofs, like ripping his shirt off at Starbucks and every time someone says “Ascend,” currently has more than 40,000 subscribers on Twitter and Instagram and boasts a million subscribers on YouTube.

Despite this new way of straming, the Amazon platform emerged largely as a gaming platform, with some users winning up to 200,000 thousand dollars per year.

This young streamer now has a Twitch affiliate program for those who are serious about making a career out of gaming, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has even used Twitch to try and increase voter turnout and raise money. funds for charities.

However, Asian Andy is not the only influencer who makes money with his eyes closed.

Paul Denino, also known by his online pseudonym Ice Poseidon, made $ 5,000,000 in just eight hours for trying to sleep in 2017, as published by the Vice site. Like Andy, he used text-to-speech recognition so his viewers could interrupt his sleep whenever they wanted.

There are others whose content is dedicated exclusively to sleep, such as Alex Shannon, who made the art of sleep a central part of his brand on the social network Instagram.

Since 2018, Shannon has traveled the world to sleep in some of the most luxurious places and hotels in New York, LasVegas, Beverly Hills, Malibu, Kuala Lumpur and even Dubai.

