To be streamer It is already like a dream for many people, since these subjects can pocket large amounts of money just for playing or talking with the community, or at least it is what several people believe.

The famous donations are a good source of income for those who dedicate themselves to this, but to motivate subscribers they must give something in return, and one subject found a way to earn more than $ 16 thousand dollars in 7 hours with this method.

Incredible as it may sound, a streamer he made this amount of money simply by sleeping, although he gave his fans a chance to wake him up if they paid enough.

Asian Andy managed to build a community of over a million subscribers on Youtube, although it also has several followers through Twitch.

A few days ago he decided to do an experiment, so he placed his camera in a stable position and went to sleep in front of everyone, although he implemented a clever trick to earn money.

If subscribers paid enough, they could blast music, send dog sounds, and even wake up voice messages. streamer.

Although he dreams like something stupid, Andy managed to gather around $ 16,000 in just seven hours, beating the previous record.

The idea of ​​broadcasting someone sleeping is not new, but this streamer managed to generate more money than previous attempts.

The previous record holder for earnings from sleeping in a stream I had it Ice poseidon, who in 2017 managed to get $ 5,000 in eight hours with a mechanism similar to Andy’s.

If you want to see how this peculiar stream of $ 16 thousand dollars was, you can see a summary in this link.

