Xokas or ElXokas is a very popular streamer on Twitch and YouTube, and at the same time he is quite controversial. It is for the same reason that he occasionally suffers insults and attacks online for his points of view and even his statements.

The fact is that despite the attacks he has suffered, he does not plan to stop broadcasting. However, he recently admitted that what people say against him does leave an impression on him.

It is something that came up recently in one of his transmissions. There she commented that the Internet has brought her ‘many more problems than good things, people believe that money is everything’.

Elsewhere he commented ‘but mental health and peace of mind are more important’. Xokas went so far as to say that when he earned less money he enjoyed much greater peace. He even mentioned a figure, that of a thousand euros, which was what he earned before.

According to this streamer in these times on Twitch he did not have ‘so many mental ups and downs’. However, he admits that it is not possible for him to leave his career as a content creator.

In this case, not only due to economic interests but also because it is his passion. So despite what Xokas says, it is likely that he will continue to be present on his channels making controversy. The most recent one that he made is related to tacos, a Mexican food dish.

Who is ElXokas in the Twitch and YouTube community?

Xokas, whose real name is Joaquín Domínguez, is a streamer present on Twitch and YouTube; in the case of the first service he has more than three million followers and in the second million and a half, more or less.

He usually uploads and streams video games that he enjoys. He also has a TikTok presence with multiple videos. But he still makes comments and statements in a very critical way, to the point of saying insults.

Something that they have accused him of is having several Twitter accounts with which he makes less of his colleagues in the media, as is the case with AuronPlay.

He not only gets into fights with other streamers but with the people who watch his streams.

His comments have caused such discomfort that they have even drawn the attention of Spanish journalistic media as well as some government entities of the Spanish government.

His comments have caused such discomfort that they have even drawn the attention of Spanish journalistic media as well as some government entities of the Spanish government.