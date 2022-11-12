A streamer under the nickname ReiHatori (real name Angelina) told Izvestia about raising funds for the Russian army using online broadcasts on the Twitch platform. Thanks to donations from viewers, the girl can regularly support the fighters.

“I buy everything myself, I bring everything to the front line and hand it over personally to the military. <...> Every time I try to take, among other things, cars. I have already taken the Niva <...> Now I have bought and am preparing a Loaf for the evacuation of the wounded, ”she shared.

In addition to cars, the blogger donates copters, walkie-talkies, thermal imagers and clothes. When Angelina arrived with the first batch of humanitarian aid to the 16th battalion of the territorial defense of the People’s Militia of the LPR, the fighters accepted her “as their own.”

According to ReiHatori, initially she supported the refugees and only eventually switched to helping the army. At first, her initiatives were supported by a small circle of people and the fees were quite modest, but after the user with the nickname John Luther transferred 500 thousand rubles to the blogger during the next stream, interest in Angelina’s channel increased significantly.

Earlier, on November 2, State Duma deputy Artur Taymazov met with Donbas military personnel to give them 15,000 sets of thermal underwear, letters to soldiers, gasoline generators, thermal imagers and quadrocopters.

On September 16, it became known that as part of the “Everything for Victory” action, Omsk bailiffs collected humanitarian aid for the residents of Stakhanov. In the summer of 2022, the city in the LPR became sponsored by the Omsk region.

Before that, on September 9, it was reported that 30 tons of humanitarian cargo had been sent to the DPR and LPR. The gathering was organized by the Union of Outdoor Advertising Operators with the support of the RF Ministry of Defense and the Central Army Sports Club.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.

