We knew someone would end up smashing your TV for to play Nintendo Switch Sports and the first to suffer it is nothing less than an acquaintance streamer.

In this case it happened to 63manwhich was transmitting an online tennis match with his followers through Twitter. It was then that from his hand escaped the Joy Con that he had grabbed. The blow was so strong that he broke the screen and gave her a tremendous scare.

The streamer spoke about the accident he suffered playing Nintendo Switch Sports and highlighted ‘if you don’t send [ese clip] to Live Stream Fails, I’m actually divorcing this chat’.

What he wanted to say? Well, what do you expect this error to reach? a popular channel from Reddit where the mishaps suffered by content generators like him appear and are recorded on video. There is a very good collection on this site.

Source: Nintendo.

This is not the first time that a similar accident has happened with a game of Nintendo. It seems that the past is repeating itself, since Wii Sports caused many similar cases several years ago.

People weren’t careful Wii Remotes and these were shot when, excited with the game, the players threw them in all directions. More than one of them ended up hitting a television.

The streamer repeated with Nintendo Switch Sports what happened years ago

There were so many incidents Nintendo decided to replace the original belts of the Wii Remote by others more resistant and thick. Could the same thing happen with Nintendo Switch Sports? Only time will tell.

The company went so far as to also launch an accessory to add extra grip to the control of the Wii, which was a clear plastic cover. All because some people, in the ‘heat’ of the game, let go of the controller.

Source: Nintendo.

The case of this streamer Y Nintendo Switch Sports should serve as an example to take appropriate security measures. Not only do you have to play holding the Joy Con with his leash, but also in a place with enough space.

And by the way, that there are no people around who could suffer a blow. Nintendo includes in-game warning messages, but sometimes even that isn’t enough to prevent a crash.

If you want to know more about Switch consult landgamer. We also have more information on Nintendo and their games. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.