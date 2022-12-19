Fans and people outside of football lost their minds with the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so they could not miss the bets around it. In fact, xQc, a popular streamer, placed a bet of half a million dollars, however, luck did not smile on him this time and he lost. We hope that next time you will be more cautious.

xQc is known for his love of gambling. And in the moment of tension for the world, it was inevitable that the streamer would make a bet. The grand final of Qatar 2022 was fought between the teams of Argentina and Franceafter the match on December 18, 2022, the crown was taken by Messi’s team.

However, the streamer made his bet in favor of France. She risked $500,000 dollars.

However, He thought better of it when in the first half, the Argentine team had already managed to score two goals. But, that change didn’t make it in time, and the stramer managed to get $5,000 of his original bet.

xQc felt very confident with his prognosis, but it seems thatand luck betrayed him.

I’VE BEEN SAYING FRANCE IS GONNA WIN IT ALL SINCE THE FIRST GAME. PUTTING MONEY WHERE MY MOUTH IS. EASIEST WIN OF MY LIFE. MY MANS MPAYPAL IS ABOUT TO SNAP ON THESE NOOBS. EZ. EZ. EZ. EZ. EZ. pic.twitter.com/Q021qEBThZ — xQc (@xQc) December 18, 2022

Who is xQc, the fanatic streamer of the bet?

xQc, or xQcOW, is a Canadian Twitch streamer whose real name is Félix Lengyel. He started his career in 2016.

The streamer previously revealed how much he spent on bets and the figure is more than half a million dollars. And that only attends to what he spent when doing direct focused on bets. For this moment, after this loss, the number would rise to a million dollars.

It should be noted that outside of Twitch, he has spent even more money, according to what he himself has commented on previous occasions.

