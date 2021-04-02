The streamer’s channel SmashGodxXx was permanently blocked on Twitch after he was suspected of beating his girlfriend during a live broadcast. The punishment for the man is reported by The Daily Dot.

During the broadcast, the streamer’s beloved sat next to him. At some point, the man asked her to leave the room so that he could “talk to the chat” without her. The interlocutor ignored his request: then SmashGodxXx demanded that the girl bring him beer.

“I’m not your fucking maid, okay?” – answered the beloved streamer. Hearing this phrase, the man turned the camera to the side, and the audience heard a loud slap.

Subscribers negatively perceived the behavior of SmashGodxXx, which they immediately wrote about in the chat. The streamer tried to justify himself and repeated several times that he was innocent. At that moment, the girl continued to sit next to him, she was in tears.

Soon the man’s sister entered the room and decided to take the camera. As she walked out, thuds and a woman’s scream were heard in the background. After that, the broadcast was interrupted.

The Twitch administration responded to numerous complaints from viewers, after which they blocked the SmashGodxXx channel forever. Before that, the page had over 11 thousand subscribers.

Previously popular YouTube blogger Frizzable posted a video in which he showed how his friend streamer under the nickname KillaMfCam yelled at his three-year-old daughter. After the incident, the aggressive father’s Twitch channel was banned.