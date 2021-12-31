‘The excess of kitsch also means that The Harbor Club is associated with famous Dutch people, folk singers, football players and rich kids from ‘t Gooi. wrote The Financial Times last year.

The Harbor Club has been combining champagne with entertainment for some time, but in September a new event location opened in Amsterdam: The Harbor Club Theater. Dinner shows were supposed to take place there, such as Vegas with illusionist Hans Klok, but the lockdown threw a spanner in the works. Now the Winter Show as a free stream to watch.

When he kicks off the stream, Hans Klok is exactly the Hans Klok you expect. Except for a screen trick, in which the viewer can participate himself, the tricks are not very subtle. Klok is king of illusions with grand gestures, smoke and wildly fluttering locks. He quickly changes places with a lady, locked in a chest, or makes someone float.

Ultimately, the hour-and-a-half stream is more music than magic. According to a promotional text, “the crème de la crème of Dutch showbiz” is making its appearance in The Harbor Club Theater. Between the illusions, an army of singers covers all kinds of ‘evergreens’. Hyper-classics by artists such as Frank Sinatra or Ray Charles are reviewed. Vocally it is not all equally sparkling.

Live musicians accompany the first sets, but Quincy and Mike Peterson prefer to sing with a band full of computer beats and synthesizers. Their interlude is not surprising. That is the shortcoming of the stream anyway: the choice of music is not very creative, with a whole trio of songs such as ‘When a man loves a woman’ or ‘Say you, say me’.

The first half of the show therefore looks rather stale, but when Klok has shown his last tricks, it suddenly becomes more modern. The performers pick up the pace, acts are less well behaved. For example, there is acrobatics with a hypnotic soundtrack and artists perform recent(er) hits such as ‘Fireball’ by Pitbull or ‘Shallow’ by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Suddenly you can imagine what an evening at The Harbor Club Theater would ideally look like – although this stream won’t blow you out of your seat.

Variety show online Winter Show @Home of The Harbor Club Theater. With ilusionist Hans Klok, among others. Free stream until 7/1. Inl: theharbourclub.com ●●●●●