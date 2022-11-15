The digital world fascinates with every passing day, but the more we go on and the more we realize that, especially at work (but also sometimes for leisure), when you need to have functions at your fingertips, you go back to analog functions (with buttons to press ) can be not only useful, but sometimes vital. That is why in the ecosystem Elgato we find the products Stream Decks truly exceptional, devices capable of total customization, but which once set up will allow you to have every function of your PC at your fingertips, whether you are a streamer, video maker, graphic designer or Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast who wants to manage music and lights quickly and scenic. We had the opportunity to preview, and thoroughly, the new Stream Deck +a device of the family that moves away from the simple change of size (and number of buttons) in favor of two innovative technologies: the dial, four knobs located in the lower part of the device, and the touch strips, a thin strip of touch display that allows you to see the functions of the knobs and to have others.

Dial

Let’s start from first big news: we have never seen these dial, which we would call “knobs” on a Stream Deck product. It is in all respects a new addition that has been in great demand, and which is finally here. Always configurable through the software dedicated, they allow you to manage various functions created ad hoc, as well as arrange them in a sort of folders: if in fact the more classic function allows you to rotate them to raise or lower an indicator, and press them to change or Dial Stacks instead, it will allow you to have more interchangeable functions by pressing the knob. The latter function will be visible through a small symbol placed on the upper field, in the touch stripsthus giving insight into the possibility of having other functions that can be browsed.

Speaking of experience, these knobs are very well made: a tactile feedback analog can be heard while we rotate them, marking the various steps, while the click is pleasant and delicate, returning not only a tactile feedback but also a sound one. The four knobs will be coordinated with a display positioned slightly above, with touch functions: call touch stripsthis small range of displays will be able to do much more.

Touch Strips

This small display strip could really have many functions, mostly interesting. The commands that we can issue are related to the touch, to the keep pressed and allo swipe: depending on the function, coordinated with the knobs below, we will therefore have different effects that may come in handy. As for the swipe, this will also be replicated on the 8 upper keys, allowing you to change the page in an easy and practical way (and showing a personalized background that can be configured from the management system).

Talking about the experience with this touch strip, the display it is small enough to be able to show useful information and make the necessary functions available, without however going to occupy too much space (which is why this Stream Deck + manages to have small dimensions despite the many functions. swipe it’s practical and doesn’t require a too marked gesture, and the touch doesn’t give any feedback except the visual one, thanks to small brightness changes that will let you understand what’s going on (and if you don’t succeed, the software will give you all the functions available on that command.

Buttons

There is not Stream Decks without buttons: in this case we have 8 of them, larger than the Stream Deck XL but still more than a classic Stream Deck Mini: we already know them well, especially considering the multitudes of functions that are applicable to them. As we already know well, Stream Deck is capable of interacting with practically all of our computers, but it is certainly with the other Elgato products that it gives its best. In fact, by testing it with Facecam’s Camera Hub, Wave Link for the microphone and Control Center for managing the lights, we were able to easily interact with all the functions, but if the more “obvious” features work very well, it is with the less obvious ones that the magic happens.

In fact, the software allows you to manage macros and key combinations: these, applied to a program photo editingcan lead to insert features related to color changes, the choice of style and size of the brush and the switch of various levels in a few seconds, without having to use the mouse but using a device equipped with four analog knobs (in this case , you can also put graphics on the display to understand the various functions).

Final Thoughts

We find it hard not to divide the audience that might need one Stream Deck +: if on the one hand we think that the inclusion of the four dial and of touch strips are something exceptional, on the other hand the selling price and the proposed functions make it a perfect product even for beginners. We believe that, in the end, even those used to using a Stream Deck XL like us, thanks to its 32 keys capable of setting a multitude of functions, might think of adding a Stream Deck + to enter other commands, but especially to invent new dynamics that go better with the knob system.

We were also talking about the entry level: today it is Stream Decks + is the full-featured device in the family, with a couple of truly game-changing additions. The proposed sale price is €229.99a figure certainly higher than the classic Stream Deck, but for only €70: this addition, which might seem like an additional expense, actually leads to not having to invest much more money on other volume control systems, condensing everything into a small, agile device with a thousand functions.